Sarah Hyland Reveals What She'll Miss Most About Modern Family Ahead of Final Season Premiere

Sarah Hyland isn’t ready to say goodbye to her TV family.

With the 11th and final season of Modern Family set to premiere on Wednesday, Hyland is reflecting on what the past decade on the show has meant to her.

“I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern,” she tells PEOPLE. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

Fans have watched as the actress’ beloved character Haley Dunphy has gone from being a ditzy teenager to a loving mother of twins throughout the show’s 10-year run. And Hyland, 28, says she’s grown up just as much as her character has.

“After this is done, I will be turning 30,” she says. “I started playing Haley when I was 18, so it’s really all of my 20s that have been spent in the Dunphy house.”

But while wrapping the final season will certainly be emotional, Hyland says she’s excited for what’s to come.

“I’m really excited to go out and branch out and do other things,” says the star, whose latest project The Wedding Year is out now.

Modern Family, which premiered in 2009, quickly became a fan-favorite and is a five-time Emmy winner for outstanding comedy series.

And the awards show holds extra-special significance for Hyland. On Tuesday, she posted a slideshow of photos of her and her now-fiancé Wells Adams at an Emmys party over the weekend, remembering their first date at the very same event two years ago.

“A little over two years ago we had our first date at this #emmys party,” she wrote. “Now at our third time attending, we’re engaged. It’s amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person.”

“My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams,” she added.

Season 11 of Modern Family premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.