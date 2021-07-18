Season 2 of Never Have I Ever is streaming on Netflix

What Never Have I Ever's Season 2 Finale Means for Devi's Romantic Future: 'So Much to Explore'

This article contains spoilers from Never Have I Ever's season 2 finale.

The second season of Never Have I Ever kicked off with an exploration into Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) increasingly complicated love triangle.

When the show returned on Thursday, audiences saw Devi navigate her feelings for popular jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and her former nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). By the season finale, the story was officially brought full circle and she ultimately chose Paxton over Ben.

Devi and Paxton made their relationship official after a season-long rollercoaster ride that began with her simultaneously dating Paxton and Ben in secret. While Devi and Paxton were initially on the outs following the revelation, they eventually developed a friendship as she helped tutor him and carried on a brief hookup arrangement.

During the final moments of the season 2 finale, Paxton headed to the school dance to make Devi his girlfriend. The duo then entered the dance together hand-in-hand, catching the attention of their classmates — including Ben, who appeared to be both confused and upset. (Devi's pal Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) even told Ben that Devi had initially picked him over Paxton before deciding to date them both at once.)

Ben had moved on with Aneesa Qureshi (Megan Suri), a new Indian American teen that Devi initially saw as a threat before befriending her.

However, Ben's longing stare at Devi and Paxton upon their arrival at the school dance begs the question: Is there still hope for fans rooting for Devi and Ben?

"We all know that's not the end of Devi and Ben," Ramakrishnan, 20, tells PEOPLE. "Like, we all know that. There's no way."

Similarly, Lewison believes "it is most definitely not" over between Devi and Ben.

The 20-year-old points out that "there's so much to explore in this potential season 3" regarding how Ben grapples with the Devi-Paxton romance amid his relationship with Aneesa.

"I think that we have no idea how Ben is going to handle this," Lewison says. "That longing look at the end, I think that he has a tremendous inner conflict between his feelings towards Devi, which he is not going to be shutting off because it's kind of impossible."

As for how Paxton comes into play, Barnet points out that his character having a girlfriend would be new territory for him to tackle.

"I don't think he's ever really had one, to be honest. He's always kind of played the field," says Barnet, 30. "Then there's so much to weigh in on [in terms of] his friends, [who] are not behind it at all."

Barnet also notes that there's a level of "compatibility" between Devi and Ben, and there is "so much to weigh in on" in a potential third season. "I highly doubt that that's over," he adds.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever — which premiered on Netflix in April 2020 — follows Indian American teenager Devi as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life.

Though a big part of the show's narrative revolves around the Devi-Paxton-Ben love triangle, Ramakrishnan says she's ultimately rooting for "Team Devi."

"I think in this Team Ben, Team Paxton situation, the best team is Team Devi," Ramakrishnan says. "It is a love triangle. Tri, meaning three, a.k.a. or triangle. She is the best point."

Also in support of Devi is Lewison, who says he "finds pieces in both guys that are really important that she needs for her own personal growth and that she also, in turn, helps them grow too" as she "matures and goes along."