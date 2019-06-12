What Kate Gosselin Looks for in a Partner — and Why She Won't 'Rush into Another Relationship'

Kate Gosselin is back in the dating world, but this time, she has eight additional opinions about the man she chooses.

The reality star, who rose to fame in her TLC series Jon and Kate Plus 8, is back on reality TV with Kate Plus Date, which follows her attempt to find romance 10 years after she and Jon Gosselin finalized their divorce.

“I used to look for qualities that I liked as a person, but now I have to look for qualities that we all like,” Gosselin, 44, tells PEOPLE Now.

She shares eight children — twins Cara and Madelyn, 18, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah, all 15 — with her ex-husband.

Kate Gosselin

“The truth is, it is not a secret I went through a very public divorce,” she says. “That wasn’t pleasant. I feel like for that very reason, I am very guarded, and I don’t tend to trust people. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I certainly don’t want to rush into another relationship. The pressure is on for it to be positive and successful for all of our sakes.”

But for the TLC star, any man who wants to have children is off the table.

“We already have enough kids,” daughter Mady jokes.

The mom of eight also opened up about the difficulty in managing her time with all of her children’s different schedules.

Cara, Madelyn, and Kate Gosselin Instagram/Kate Gosselin

“There is not even enough of me to go around with them,” she says. “I have struggled with that since they were born. I felt very helpless at times that I am not enough, even for my own kids. I belong to them, and it would be unfair to extend myself to kids beyond my own.”

While uncertainly awaits her in the dating pool, Gosselin undoubtedly has her children’s support.

“We are so happy for her,” says Mady. “Normally she is a private person, and this experience has helped her a lot, figure out how she can open up to someone and feel good about it.”

Kate Plus Date airs Mondays on TLC at 10 p.m. ET.