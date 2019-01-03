How The Masked Singer Works: All About Fox's Celebrity Karaoke Competition

The Masked Singer isn’t your average singing competition.

The new Fox reality show premiered on Wednesday, drawing in 9.2 million viewers, according to The Wrap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you weren’t one of the millions who tuned in, you might find yourself confused about the singing competition show, which features 12 celebrities contestants singing and dancing in head-to-toe costumes, which completely obscure their identities.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show — from what it is and when it airs, to all the internet’s best guesses for who the mystery celebrities underneath the elaborate costumes could be.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong Michael Becker/FOX

RELATED: Antonio Brown — First Unveiled The Masked Singer Contestant — Currently Embroiled in NFL Drama

How does it work?

The Masked Singer is an ongoing competition, where a group of masked celebrities compete against each other in costume.

The mystery stars compete two at a time, with the audience voting on who the winner of each matchup is.

Joining the audience and host Nick Cannon is a group of celebrity panelists — (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong) who will try their best to correctly identify each performer based on what little clues they get during each episode.

Although the celebrities get to use their real voices while singing, during pre-taped interview clips (which feature hints about their identities), their voices have been distorted.

At the end of every episode, the judges eliminate one of the losing celebrities, and that person’s identity is finally revealed.

Michael Becker/FOX

“What I really like about it is that it’s really the only whodunit—or whosangit—show on television, and the fact that it’s all well-known celebrities…So the people under the mask are really the star of the show,” Thicke told E! News ahead of the premiere.

“Every celebrity gets to pick their alter ego of who they want to be and that’s how we try to figure out—or try to figure out—who they are, based on their costumes, based on their film clues and also their performances,” McCarthy added.

According to Fox’s official page for the series, The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

When does it air?

Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Talks About His New Show, The Masked Singer

Who’s on it?

While we still don’t know the identities of the masked celebrities, here’s a full rundown of which characters are competing: the Peacock, the Hippopotamus, the Lion, the Alien, the Rabbit, the Unicorn , the Monster, the Deer, the Pineapple, the Poodle, the Bee and the Raven.

“Some of them may be friends, some of them I may have married, I don’t know,” Cannon teased at the top of Wednesday’s episode, alluding to ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Michael Becker/FOX

What happened on the first episode?

On Wednesday’s premiere, six of the 12 masked celebrities faced off, with the Peacock taking on the Hippo, the Unicorn battling the Monster, and the Lion competing against the Deer.

After the Hippo, Monster and Deer ended up coming in the bottom, the Hippo — who sang “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown — ended up going home and being identified as Antonio Brown, a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Antonio Brown Michael Becker/FOX

Antonio Brown Michael Becker/FOX

So who could the rest of the masked celebrities be?



While audiences have only seen half of the mystery celebrities compete, some Twitter users are already confident that they know some of their identities.

In response to a montage clip of the Peacock posted by Fox online, dozens of fans identified him Donny Osmond.

Although viewers didn’t quite reach the same level of consensus on who the Monster might be, many suggested its real identity could be rapper T-Pain.

Other leading guesses include Terry Bradshaw and Peyton Manning for the Deer, Tori Spelling for the Unicorn, and Rumer Willis as the Lion.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.