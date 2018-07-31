What Is Love Island? The U.K. Dating Reality Show Is Taking America by Storm

Nobody does reality TV better than the Brits — and the U.K.’s most popular program is finally available to American audiences.

Every episode of ITV2’s Love Island is now streaming on Hulu, and we can’t get enough. Picture Bachelor in Paradise if it aired every day, had a cheeky Scottish announcer poking fun at the play-by-play and made no clear attempt to encourage actually meaningful “connections.”

Hosted by Caroline Flack, Love Island drops sexy singles into a villa in Mallorca, monitoring their every move Big Brother-style. Contestants “couple up,” sharing a beds and hope to ignite a spark, but they can “pie off” their partners if they’re interested in someone new. People get dumped off the island, fresh meat saunters in wearing skimpy bikinis, and in the end, the most popular couple wins $50,000.

It may sound simple, but the rules are ever-changing (do the challenges really mean anything?), and viewers can’t get enough: Monday night’s finale score a peak audience of 4 million viewers, and that’s without including people who streamed the show, according to The Guardian.

The cast of Love Island James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Here are five reasons to watch.

1. It never ends.

The series premiered in 2016 and airs six nights a week, so you’re following the action more or less live. Each season includes 30-50 episodes, meaning if you’re looking for a fluffy summer binge, Love Island’s for you.

2. You’ll learn British slang.

Sometimes a lad will get pied by his bird, and he’s down about being mugged off, until he grafts with a right fit girl and they crack on, babe. Oi oi!

3. It may or may not be a reflection of England’s political climate.

Is Love Island a metaphor for Brexit? A heteronormative experiment in conservative values, as posited by The Economist, or an instrument for outrage, as argued by The New York Times? Well, first the Islanders would have to understand that Britain leaving the E.U. has nothing to do with cheese or trees. Still, if you need a high-brow reason to watch hot people be hot, have at it.

4. It could be coming to America.

Deadline reports that there could be a U.S. edition soon.

5. The love is real.

The ridiculous format can actually work! A handful of Love Island remain loved up, according to Cosmopolitan: Dom Lever and Jess Shears, and Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland are engaged, while Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech, all welcomed babies.