'Westworld', 'Love Life' and More Shows Yanked from HBO Max amid Ongoing Merger Shuffle

In the latest cost-saving move by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO's streaming service has removed the recently canceled Evan Rachel Wood-led sci-fi drama

By
Published on December 13, 2022 02:57 PM
west world cancelled
Evan Rachel Wood. Photo: hbo

The hits just keep coming for Westworld fans.

The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Aaron Paul and James Marsden is being pulled from HBO Max along with scores of other titles, PEOPLE has learned.

The news — which was reported by Deadline, IndieWire and The Wrap — comes a little more than a month after the show's unexpected cancellation. It also coincides with several rounds of cost-cutting measures following the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. (now collectively known as Warner Bros. Discovery).

Variety additionally reported that the Joss Whedon-created Victorian Era sci-fi drama The Nevers will no longer stream on HBO Max, even though it hasn't aired the second half of its first season, which began in April 2021.

According to Variety, the cost-cutting measures have been made in part to save on residuals paid to cast and crew.

Although the shows are being removed from HBO Max, there's hope they will appear on another platform, and physical media is another option, per Deadline.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps at Warner Bros. Discovery.

William Jackson Harper Talks 'Nerve-Racking' Sex Scenes in Love Life: 'Those Scenes Are Never Fun'
William Jackson Harper, Anna Kendrick. Sarah Shatz/HBO Max

Meanwhile, the Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper-led romantic anthology series Love Life was canceled and is looking for a new streaming home, according to Variety. Love Life is just one of many recent cancellations including The Minx, The Gordita Chronicles, FBoy Island, Legendary and Los Espookys.

The cuts have affected programming for younger viewers, too.

In November, The Wall Street Journal reported that HBO Max had dropped its Degrassi reboot after it was initially picked up for 10 episodes earlier this year.

And back in August, HBO Max removed nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes and canceled plans for the animated series Scoob! Holiday Haunt as the streamer continued to reduce its catalog. At the time, 36 titles were cut.

Leslie Grace Batgirl
Leslie Grace as Batgirl. Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram

That same month, cuts also impacted programming still in the works when it was announced that a Batgirl film will no longer be released.

According to Variety and the New York Post, the DC Comics movie that was intended for an HBO Max debut has been scrapped and will not hit any platform, including streaming or theaters.

