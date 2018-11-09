Westworld Set Location Burned in One of the Wildfires Ravaging Southern California

The old-fashioned Western town where many scenes from the HBO series Westworld have been filmed was damaged by the Southern California wildfires.

“We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura,” the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it,” they added, alongside a photo of the set, which is located at the Paramount Ranch.

In a statement, HBO told PEOPLE that there’s no word yet on “the extent of the damage.”

“Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there,” HBO said in a statement. “Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires.”

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

A photojournalist also shared photos of the alleged damage on Twitter.

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire,” he wrote, alongside a series of images that showed numerous structures charred and demolished.

Reacting to the images, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood tweeted, “This is eerie. So sad for the history lost. Amazed the church is still standing. #surreal.”

John P. Johnson/HBO

MIKE NELSON/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Celebrities Evacuate Their Homes as Wildfires Spread in Southern California

And Westworld isn’t the only show affected by the fires. Drunk History creator and host Derek Waters announced on Friday that he was shutting down production of the Comedy Central show.

“First time I’ve ever pulled the plug on shooting Drunk History. I love my job but I love my crew more. this ain’t funny,” he wrote, alongside a shot of himself wearing a mask at King Gillette Ranch, which is in Calabasas, one of the areas affected by the wildfires.

“Be safe everyone and save the animals,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO: 27,000 People Told to Evacuate California Town of Paradise Due to Impending Wildfire

Two wildfires currently burning through Southern California have forced thousands of people in the area to flee their homes for safety, including many high-profile celebrities.

One, dubbed the Woolsey Fire, covers 7,5000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and has caused the evacuation of 30,000 homes, CNN reported. Another, the Hill Fire, has spread over 10,000 acres in the Newbury Park area — blocks away from the Thousand Oaks bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday.

Stars affected include Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, and Eddie McClintock; the Kardashians were also in harm’s way.

Kim Kardashian West told her fans that she had just flown back to her Hidden Hills property when she found out that Calabasas was under threat from the Woolsey Fire — and she only had one hour “to pack up and evacuate our home.”

Kourtney Kardashian fled for safety too, while siblings Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian hunkered down together with their respective daughters, True Thompson, 6 months, and Dream Kardashian, who turns 2 on Saturday.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

In addition to the two wildfires burning in Southern California, an intense brush fire broke out in Northern California, causing thousands to evacuate, according to The Weather Channel. It’s being called the “Camp Fire.”

On Friday, The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that five people have been found dead in the town of Paradise.