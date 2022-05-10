Evan Rachel Wood Returns in Westworld Season 4 Teaser Trailer as HBO Reveals Summer Premiere Date

Season 4 of Westworld premieres on June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO

Enter with caution: the first look at Westworld's anticipated fourth season is unsettling, to say the least.

On Tuesday, HBO released the first teaser trailer for the acclaimed show's upcoming season. The nearly two-minute-long clip confirmed Westworld is returning in June — but it also shared a glimpse at how twisty things will get.

Set to Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," a montage of scenes containing zero dialogue from the main cast sees everyone hanging on for dear life. As Aaron Paul's Caleb Nichols struggles to crawl away from a robotic fiend, Jeffrey Wright's Bernard Lowe is shaking while surrounded by blood.

The only spoken word that appears in the clip is from an unknown male saying: "This place is f—ing wild. I can't believe this is your first time." At this point, Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores Abernathy mysteriously looks back at the individual.

In the trailer, DeBose, 31, appears distressed as she breaks down in tears. The actress also poops up alongside Wood, 34, at one point.

Westworld, based on the 1973 film of the same name, premiered on HBO in 2016. Its fourth season comes two years after season 3 aired in early 2020.

Ahead of the new season, series co-creator Lisa Joy told Deadline what fans can expect going in.

"You're going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun," she said last August. "And you're going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way."