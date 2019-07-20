Aaron Paul, Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson Debut Westworld Season 3 Trailer at Comic-Con

A little over a year since Westworld debuted its second season, stars of the HBO show have teased what’s to come season 3.

The third season of Westworld won’t debut until next year, but Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul, Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson were just a few of the cast members who dropped tidbits of information at Comic-Con for the (newly) expanded universe created by Jonathan Nolan and his wife Lisa Joy.

And Luke Hemsworth made a surprise appearance much to the delight of fans.

The trailer for the third season dropped on Saturday and for the first time, fans see Newton’s character entering the era of World War II. “We all have our role to play, there are machines in this world but not like us,” Wood’s character says in the voice over.

New to the cast is Breaking Bad‘s Paul, who stars as a construction worker who meets Wood’s Dolores after she’s escaped from the constructed reality that is Westworld.

“I’m tripping out that I’m here right now. I’m having an out of body experience watching these guys answer questions. I was shell shocked and star-struck and all of the things,” Paul said during the panel. “You’ll see very early on in this season that Caleb has a complicated past. He’s just trying to survive in the world and sometimes he has to do bad things.”

Also joining the cast is actress and writer Lena Waithe, although details about her role have been kept under wraps.

Nolan recently told Entertainment Weekly season 3 of the HBO show “is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers.”

For fans who need a refresher: Dolores escaped from Westworld and took the psyches of several hosts with her.

“I love shows that find a groove and hang with it for 100 episodes — that was never this show,” Nolan continued. “We always wanted every season to find our characters in radically different circumstances. And with a cast this talented, watching the metamorphosis of all these characters is one of the most fun parts.”

Westworld season 3 is set to premiere in 2020.