Evan Rachel Wood Teams Up with Newcomer Aaron Paul in Westworld Season 3 Trailer

Westworld is giving viewers a bigger glimpse of what’s to come in season 3.

On Thursday, HBO dropped the full trailer for the show’s upcoming season, which premieres March 15.

The trailer shows the aftermath of Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) escape from Westworld, taking the psyches of several hosts with her. But she quickly learns that automation is as prevalent in the real world as it was in the parks.

Cue the introduction of Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul, who stars as a construction worker and is brought onto Dolores’ side in the battle between the humans and the hosts.

“Dolores, I want you to track her down and kill her,” Vincent Cassel’s unnamed new character tells Maeve (Thandie Newton).

The trailer also teases a showdown between Dolores and Maeve, plus the returns of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), the Man in Black (Ed Harris), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), and Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman).

Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi) and Marshawn Lynch also join the cast this season.

In the first trailer for the third season, which dropped during Comic Con 2019, fans saw Newton’s character entering the era of World War II. “We all have our role to play, there are machines in this world but not like us,” Woods’ character said in the voiceover.

While at the San Diego convention last summer, Wood, Newton, Paul and Thompson dropped tidbits of information about the newly expanded universe created by Jonathan Nolan and his wife Lisa Joy. Hemsworth also made a surprise appearance.

“I’m tripping out that I’m here right now. I’m having an out-of-body experience watching these guys answer questions. I was shell-shocked and star-struck and all of the things,” Paul said during the panel. “You’ll see very early on in this season that Caleb has a complicated past. He’s just trying to survive in the world and sometimes he has to do bad things.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in December, Westworld star Rodrigo Santoro teased season 3, saying, “More clarity? I don’t know about that.”

“There’s not much you can talk about the show,” he said. “But I can say that it goes to a very different place. I’m very excited that my character [Hector] and Maeve are still kind of together, but there’s a whole new chapter for these guys now.”

Santoro added that the script “just blew me away.”

The series has been nominated for multiple honors — including outstanding drama series at the 2018 Emmy Awards and best drama series at the 2017 Golden Globes — throughout the past four years, with Newton most recently winning outstanding supporting actress in a drama series at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Westworld season 3 premieres March 15 on HBO.