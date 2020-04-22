Westworld Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

Westworld will return for a fourth season at HBO.

The network announced Wednesday that the Emmy-winning sci-fi series, which is currently in its third season, has been renewed.

"From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," said president of HBO Programming Casey Bloys in a statement. "We can't wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next."

Season 3 premiered on March 15; the season finale will air on May 3.

The series, a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will, was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers. Nolan directed the season's premiere episode, which has surpassed nine million viewers across all platforms, according to a press release.

It's unclear when the fourth season will premiere. The show has taken two years per season since it debuted in 2016.

Earlier this month, star Thandie Newton, who plays Maeve Millay, posted a video of herself using her car as a makeshift studio to record audio for the series amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lockdown. Been having to create a DIY sound studio (in the car, in the garage, recording into my iPhone while hooked up to LA on my laptop) to do ADR (additional dialogue recording) for @westworldhbo," the actress, 47, captioned the post on Instagram. "WHATEVER IT TAKES!!!!!!! We're doing everything we can during Covid19 to bring the show to you."

"Without these trans global, tenacious cheats, the full season couldn't get finished (while you watch each episode the future ones are still being completed)," she continued. "Huge thanks to our incredible post production team for making magic happen. Episode 5 tonight. Gonna slay. Xxxx T."

Westworld airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.