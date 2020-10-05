Sterling K. Brown Joins The West Wing Cast for Special Episode Reunion — See the Photos

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote premieres Oct. 15 on HBO Max

For the first time in nearly two decades, The West Wing cast has come together for a special episode — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

Several stars of the NBC political drama reunited with series creator Aaron Sorkin for a theatrical stage presentation of season 3's "Hartsfield's Landing" episode.

The special event, titled A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, drops on Oct. 15 on HBO Max, ahead of the 2020 presidential election and in support of When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama. The cast also recently covered Entertainment Weekly's 30th anniversary issue.

In the photos, the cast acts out the tense episode, which centers around both literal chess matches and foreign policy showdowns with China. There's also the primary election in a New Hampshire town where 42 votes have long predicted the winner of the state.

The episode will also feature a special message from former first lady Obama.

"Tommy [Schlamme] and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election," Sorkin previously said in a statement.

"With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time," added Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content. "Combined with WarnerMedia's donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election."

Spanning seven seasons, The West Wing aired from 1999 to 2006, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of an eclectic group of frenzied staffers in the Oval Office and the West Wing of the White House.