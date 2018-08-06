West Wing Cast Has ‘Mini’ Reunion at Martin Sheen's 78th Birthday Party

Call Mrs. Landingham!

Over the weekend, several members of the the beloved NBC drama The West Wing got together to share their affection with one another in honor of a very important day.

“Mini #WestWing reunion as a little warm up to last night. Love my family,” actor Richard Schiff, who played Toby Ziegler, tweeted with a photo of himself posing alongside costars Martin Sheen, who played President Josiah Barlet, and Bradley Whitford, who played Josh Lyman. Also present in the photo are writer/producer Eli Attie, as well as producer Lawrence O’Donnell, who’s the star of MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.

Schiff went on to share that the group had gotten together to celebrate Sheen’s 78th birthday.

“Another angle. Martin’s birthday bash,” he wrote alongside an image of the cast members posing with fellow guest Al Pacino.

Schiff said there was plenty of good conversation.

“Late into the night with Al Pacino and Martin Sheen: History of theater, history of film, Caesar Chavez, Charlie Laughton, James Baldwin, Richard III, Sydney Lumet and the history of a great friendship. A good night I’d say. ⁦@Lawrence⁩ ⁦@EliAttie⁩

While the actors have reunited numerous times over the years, last month they teased that a reboot of the political series just might be in the works.

In July, Joshua Malina, who played Will Bailey in the series, shared a photo on Instagram of a handful of cast members having dinner with Aaron Sorkin, who created the series.

Tantalizingly, he captioned the image: “Talking reboot.”

That same month, fellow West Wing alum Rob Lowe tweeted that he thought rebooting the series would be a great idea.

New “Will And Grace”! New “Sopranos”! New “The Office”! I wish I had been in something that would make a good re-boot. Maybe something timely, that would have relevance in this divided political climate? #OhWell — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 7, 2018

