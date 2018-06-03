Real World and The Challenge Alum Wes Bergmann's Wedding Turns Into an MTV Reunion

This is the true story…of wedded bliss!

Wes Bergmann, the Real World: Austin alum who became a mainstay of The Challenge, tied the knot with Amanda Hornick on Friday — and the wedding served as a gathering of MTV reality stars.

Nehemiah Clark, Lacey Buehler, Rachel Moyal and Melinda Stolp — who all called Bergmann their roommate during the 2005 iteration of the long-running reality show — along with The Challenge‘s Devin Walker posed alongside the bride and groom for a group photo shared by the newlywed.

“Married AF,” Bergmann, 33, captioned the reunion shot.

The only two Real World: Austin roommates who weren’t present were Bergmann’s ex Johanna Botta and Stolp’s ex-husband Danny.

Hornick also shared a dreamy black and white photo of the couple tagged at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Found my best friend & locked him down forever,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #TheLuckiest, #MrAndMrsBergmann and #MarriedAF.

“My favorite part of the wedding was the vows,” Bergmann told MTV News. “They were the most beautiful combination of seriousness and hilarity.”

The former roommates didn’t let the fun end after the wedding. On Saturday, Buehler shared photos of the crew heading to a Kansas City Royals baseball game.

“My best brother friend. One of the few people I don’t look as pale next to,” she captioned a photo with the groom. “Love you and am so happy for you.”

Bergmann was just 19 when he found reality TV fame on the Real World. He then became a fan favorite on MTV’s The Challenge and its spin-off Champs Vs. Stars, even becoming a winner on The Duel in 2007.

And it appears that the fierce competitor is coming back for more. He told MTV News he planned to “go on the next Challenge and f— some people up.”