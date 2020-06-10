The Challenge's Wes Bergmann Finds Dee Nguyen Mental Health Help After Her 'Offensive' Comments

Wes Bergmann asked his Challenge costar to leave the house they were staying at after she made racially insensitive remarks

Wes Bergmann says that he has helped Dee Nguyen get mental health help after The Challenge cut ties with her because of "offensive" comments she made about Black Lives Matter.

Bergmann, 35, had been letting Nguyen stay with him at his house in Missouri during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But after Nguyen's comments, the MTV reality star has asked her to leave his house.

"I stand in support of the BLM movement. As evidenced not only by everything I stand for, but everyone I stand with," Bergmann said in a lengthy statement shared on Twitter Tuesday. "What Dee said was absurd, insensitive & wrong. But most of all, it was ignorant."

"Dee was basically my daughter," Bergmann, who took Nguyen under his wing on War of the Worlds and other spinoffs. "I made the decision to ask her to leave in less than an hour. This public decision is what the world needed & deserved. But it doesn't stop me grieving."

Bergmann explained that after he learned of the controversy surrounding Nguyen, 27, he "preceded down a 24 hour road of finding a place for her to go."

Bergmann said that he consulted with a "doctor, a hotline, a CEO and a lawyer" to help find a place for Nguyen to get the help she needs.

Nguyen also addressed her mental health telling fans she was stepping away from social media to focus on her wellbeing.

On Instagram, she called "forgiveness" important, and added, "Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM."

"I believe in this movement and I'm stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health," she added. "This is not a goodbye, it's a I will see you again."

Bergmann included in his statement that he also spent some time trying to "educate her on her mistakes."

"Systemic racism can not be explained in a night, but I tried and made as much progress as could be expected in this short of a window," he said.

On Monday, MTV announced that it was cutting ties with Nguyen via a statement on Twitter.

"As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her," the statement said. "Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice."

Over the weekend, Nguyen wrote a number of comments about the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

One of the comments was in a since-deleted tweet that read, "IDK why some of you think I’m anti-BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity."

After backlash from fans and costars, Nguyen shared an apology on Twitter.

"I am sorry for the insensitive tweet I posted earlier. I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart. But there’s no excuse. I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy- who are my cast mates and deserve my respect and compassion."

