We're Here Stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela Are 'Family': We 'Depend on Each Other'

We're Here stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela became members of each other's "drag family" while shooting the acclaimed HBO show, which is currently filming its second season.

The three came to the moving docuseries after all competing in separate seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race. Bob was crowned the winner of the eighth season, while Eureka is soon set to appear on the next All Stars season, which will air on Paramount+.

Now, after traveling to small towns across the country and transforming the lives of people via the art of drag on We're Here, the trio say their brood has expanded.

The people they met in towns like Ruston, Louisiana and Twin Falls, Idaho, "became part of our family," Shangela, 39, says. "We go on this journey together and we go through things together in a very short amount of time. They had to find a way to trust us because we're putting them on stage in front of a community where they don't know if people are going to show up and support them or not. But they do it because we build a bond together. That's why family, to me, really does mean support."

Adds Eureka, 30: "When kids ask, 'How do you become part of your drag family?' I say, 'You show up, you support, you show your loyalty to the family.' Even with your biological family, I think that you can love a lot of people and still not like them. It's just about how you connect and where the loyalty lies within each other. That's whether it's blood or not."

As for Bob, 34, he puts it simply: "If you think to yourself, 'How will I know when I've found my chosen family?' You'll know. Just feel it."