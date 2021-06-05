The second season of We're Here debuts on HBO and HBO Max later this year

We're Here Stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela Say Show Is for Anyone Who Feels 'Alone'

"We're here! We're queer! Get used to it!"

This was the chant of LGBTQ+ members in the streets of New York in the '90s as the HIV/AIDS crisis ravaged the community and anti-gay violence was on the rise. Now the slogan, popularized by the activist organization Queer Nation, serves a powerful message in the title for HBO's moving docuseries We're Here.

The show's upcoming second season sees the return of former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela as they travel across the country to small towns and recruit residents to participate in one-night only drag shows.

The emotionally charged first season saw them makeover and empower not only gay men but also allies and parents to LGBTQ+ youth.

eureka shangela and bob the drag queen Credit: Johnnie Ingram

Bob, 34, says the meaning of the show's title is not just directed at "straight folks."

"It's also to signal to the other people who are feeling alone, feeling like, 'I'm just by myself. I'm by myself out here' —and say, 'No, baby, we're here. We're all here,'" he says.

For Eureka, 30, promoting "the idea that we're all here together" is the "goal" of the series. We're Here is "a reminder that we exist and we co-exist," he says.

"It just reminds that you never know what road anyone has traveled in their lives to be where they are today," Shangela, 39, adds. "You forget about the 20-year-old queer person in Farmington, New Mexico, who has to walk down the street and get looked at strange because they decided to dye their hair a different color or wear nail polish, or just because of their reputation of being a gay or queer person in this town."

"I always thought I was a compassionate person," he says, "and I think I'm an even more compassionate person in being a part of this show."