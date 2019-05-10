Wendy Williams Slams Women Who Cheat with Married Men in the Wake of Her Divorce

Wendy Williams did not hold back when it came to her opinion about women who try seducing married men — amid reports that her own estranged husband Kevin Hunter allegedly cheated on her.

On Thursday’s taping of The Wendy Williams Show, the host, 54, discussed Ayesha Curry‘s frustrations over women who have tried to cross boundaries with her husband Steph Curry even while Ayesha, 30, is standing right next to them.

“There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage,” Williams said, before pausing. “You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him, right under your nose.”

Williams went on to share a snippet from Ayesha’s interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk where she recounted an incident in which a fan “crossed the line with her.”

“I’ll never forget,” Ayesha says in the clip. “We wanted to buy bikes one day … Riley, at the time, she’s less than a year old. And this group of people come over, they’re trying to ask Steph for pictures and autographs. The woman opens the car door, sticks her body in the car and is just like, ‘Oh, let me see.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, get out of the car.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, honey, you know what you signed up for.'”

Williams quickly shared her opinion on such women.

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep their hands off other people’s men, there’s a hot place in hell for you,” the daytime host said.

Williams added that men in these situations have a lot more to lose than the women flinging themselves at them.

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams John Lamparski/WireImage

“If you bite back, man, you lose,” she continued.

According to an insider, Williams confronted Hunter about his alleged infidelity before the two split and he apparently owned up to the extramarital affair.

“The split is definitely due to Kevin’s ongoing infidelity and that his mistress recently welcomed their child,” a source told PEOPLE. “Wendy had hired a private investigator and confronted him. He confessed to everything three weeks ago.”

The daytime talk show host filed for divorce on April 11 after two decades of marriage.

Hunter filed a response to his estranged wife’s divorce petition on Monday, in which he requested Williams pay both spousal and child support, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported that Hunter wants the talk show host to be responsible for paying for their 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s college tuition.

In a statement acquired by PEOPLE in April, Hunter admitted that he needed to “right some wrongs” when it came to his marriage.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” Hunter said. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally,” he went on to say.

“No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine,” he added.

“I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal,” Hunter continued. “Thank you.”