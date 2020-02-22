Wendy Williams Shares Date Night Photos with Rumored New Boyfriend After Kevin Hunter Divorce

Wendy Williams appears to have a new man in her life.

On Friday night, the daytime talk show host, 55, was spotted stepping out with William Selby for a dinner date at Aroma Trattoria in New York City. Williams — who finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter last month — also documented the night on her Instagram page.

“He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!” the television personality captioned a photo of herself in a car, before showing off her Italian dinner in a second post: “3 meatballs plus good company equals danger!”

A third snapshot posted on Saturday morning showed Williams and Selby cuddling up as they posed at a music studio alongside rapper Blac Papi.

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Wendy Williams and William Selby Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Selby — a New York City-based jeweler who has worked with celebrity clients including Drake, 50 Cent and Rick Ross — has previously posted about Williams multiple times on Instagram, including for Valentine’s Day last week.

The jeweler shared a clip from The Wendy Williams Show in which Williams says a mystery man gave her a diamond heart-shaped necklace for the holiday.

“V-Day Special for the incomparable @wendyshow,” Selby captioned the clip.

On her show, Williams has referred to Selby in recent months as a “friend” and as her jeweler.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Says She’s Open to Getting Married Again Following Divorce from Kevin Hunter

Last month, Williams opened up about her dating life during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I don’t have a type when I date,” the star said, adding, “You know what’s interesting? When you get grown you realize that within five minutes, even the worst guy, you know, visually or size-wise or whatever, if he’s got game, I’m in. As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over.”

Asked if Williams had any other qualities she was looking for, she added that any future partners would also have to “treat me with respect.”

Image zoom Wendy Williams; Kevin Hunter Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Jennifer Graylock/WireImage

RELATED: Wendy Williams Opens Up About Her Divorce from Kevin Hunter: ‘It Was 25 Years I Don’t Regret’

Williams and ex-husband Hunter were married for over two decades before Williams filed for divorce in April 2019. They share 19-year-old son Kevin Jr.

The exes are each foregoing alimony and will sell their New Jersey home and share those proceeds, according to court documents obtained by Page Six, which also reported that Hunter will sign over his shares of Wendy Williams Productions to her and that she will get their joint bank account, while he will keep his cars and separate businesses.