Wendy Williams' Wax Figure Makes Its Debut at Madame Tussauds: 'It's Wonderful'

Wendy Williams is the latest star to receive her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

Williams' figure made its debut at the Madame Tussauds location in New York City's Times Square on Monday.

The figure is dressed in Williams' own Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuit and Gucci sneakers, both of which the TV personality selected for the model. It is also wearing replications of her iconic jewelry and a Franck Muller watch set to 10:00 a.m., which reflects the time that her show airs.

"Another historic day in Wendy History," she captioned her post. "I'm so excited to be part of @madametussaudsusa and glad that my son was with me on such a special day. 💜💜💜."

Williams also commemorated the "big day" during Monday's episode of her namesake talk show. When she unveiled her wax figure during the show, Williams said she was stunned to see how "very detailed" Madame Tussauds was in creating her replica.

"The hair [took] over five weeks of work. Every strand is inserted individually. Human hair, ethically sourced, of course," Matthew Clarkson, the Head of Marketing Operations at Madame Tussauds USA, said on the show. "She's got your signature 'W' necklace. As you know, we raided your closet for the jumpsuit and the Gucci shoes. And, a little Easter egg, the watch is set to 10:00 a.m."

Williams chimed in, "I think it's wonderful. You did a superb job. You got all the skin complexion, all the hair compilations, the eyebrows that I wear. … I want to thank my glam squad for working so hard with you guys and you guys being so accepting."

Madame Tussauds managed to pull off Williams' figure with the help of the talk show host. The artists took 200 measurements of the TV mogul and photographs of her from every angle to make sure every last detail was accounted for.

"We know times have been challenging for everyone and this new experience is designed to encourage guests to set aside the serious," Madame Tussauds New York spokesperson Brittany Williams said in a statement. "We can't wait to watch guests let loose and laugh as they step into the spotlight with Wendy."