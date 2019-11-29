How Wendy Williams Celebrated Her First Thanksgiving Since Filing for Divorce from Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams celebrated her first Thanksgiving as a single woman in over two decades.

The talk show host, who filed for divorce from her longtime husband Kevin Hunter in April, flew to Miami this week to spend the holidays with her parents and several other family members. On Thursday, she posted a photo of the large group enjoying dinner together.

“Nothing feels better than food for the soul!” she wrote. “Some @ the table some @ the pool side…but love is all around.”

She began documenting her trip to Florida on Wednesday, posting a photo of a selection of her favorite snacks and candies.

“Forget the fancy hotel cause it’s all about family life,” she wrote. “I’m in a guest room on a pull out bed. Big TV & my favorite stuff! I’m happy!! What are you doing?”

On Thursday morning, she posted a photo of a pile of her magazine covers over the years.

“Happy Thanksgiving! My parents save everything & more,” she wrote. “The pull out was so comfy & the water view with boats is everything. Btw the glass candy is from YEARS ago. Mom & I love candy. She’s got a hand full & so do I in my home. #familytime #thanksgiving.”

Williams’ split from Hunter, her husband of over 20 years, came after he fathered a child with his mistress.

In addition to filing for divorce, she has also cut ties with her ex professionally: He was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and Williams dissolved The Hunter Foundation — the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

Hunter broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE after the divorce filing, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.” (Williams, who has struggled with a cocaine addiction in the past, spent some time living in a sober house earlier this year.)

Williams publicly confirmed that Hunter’s affair and child motivated her to walk away from her marriage in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times Magazine published in August.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” she said. “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

Asked what that “one thing” is, Williams responded, “Kevin has a daughter.”

Williams started dating after the split, teasing on her show in July that she was seeing a doctor.

“I am not going to say one more word,” she said as the audience cheered wildly. “You’re not going to blow this for me. But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s. And yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering.”

Asked about the doctor on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in September, Williams played coy, revealing only, “I see many men.” She did, however, confirm that she has kept in touch with Hunter, not just for the sake of their 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr., but because of their history together.

“We have to be. For 25 years!” she said. “I mean, he messed up, but you know, hey. Life moves on.”

Last month, Williams got emotional after posing for photos with her son as she accepted a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

“He’s always encouraged me to keep it going,” she told PEOPLE at the ceremony. “And never asks me to pull back from anything that I say or that I wear or anything like that. He’s always been very encouraging.”

“So now, it’s just the two of us against the world,” she added.

