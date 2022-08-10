Wendy Williams Teases Return to the Spotlight in New Podcast Promo: 'I'll Be Back, Trust Me'

Wendy Williams is preparing to return to the limelight with her upcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience.

On Wednesday, the former talk show host, 58, posted a promo for the new project on Instagram and shared a message with her fans.

"Co-hosts, I'm famous, and I'll be back, trust me," Williams says in the clip.

She shared similar sentiments in the caption of the post, writing, "TRUST ME I will be BACK! #wendyexperiencepodcast #welcome #back #stay #positive #cohost #nyc"

Earlier this month, Williams' rep William Selby told PEOPLE that the star is happy in both her personal and professional life following the conclusion of The Wendy Williams Show in June.

"Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her first episode of her podcast," Selby said. "That's the focus right now."

Selby added that Williams' new relationship with a New York Police Department officer named Henry is still in "really, really early stages."

"She wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching the podcast," Selby explained. "Wendy is in a sweet spot in her life where she can stop, breathe and smell the roses. Everyone knows Wendy has been a workhorse her entire life, and she is just looking to get back on the horse."

Evan Falk/Shutterstock

Williams — who is also entangled in a legal battle with her bank, Wells Fargo — opened up about her decision to host a podcast in an interview with TMZ in June.

"I've got enough money to do something else, and what I've never done: [a] podcast," she said at the time. "Which, by the way, podcasts, everyone has. But when you're famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show."

The new podcast comes after a difficult period in Williams' life. Last fall, a series of health issues prevented her from hosting her talk show. The season 13 premiere was delayed twice before carrying on with a carousel of guest hosts, including Leah Remini and Michael Rapaport.

Sherri Shepherd ultimately rose above the pack, garnering season-high ratings in her first month of guest-hosting.

Shepherd continued to guest-host Williams' program through its June series finale (in which Williams did not take part) and later announced she'd be hosting a talk show of her own, which is set to debut on Sept. 13.

Williams recently told The New York Post that "there was nothing I liked" about her show's end.

"[The show's syndication company, Debmar-Mercury] didn't ask me to do that, so I didn't," she said at the time. "I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, 'Eek!'"

"Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on The Wendy Williams Show. Except for Fat Joe," she added.