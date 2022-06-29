The former Wendy Williams Show host is mapping out new ventures that will "make more money" and help others suffering from Lymphedema

Wendy Williams 'Can Only Feel 5 Percent of My Feet' — but It's Inspired Her Next Business Plans

Now that Wendy Williams is "100 percent retired" from The Wendy Williams Show, she's setting her sights on several new projects — even as she navigates health issues impacting her quality of life.

Less than two weeks after she missed the series finale of her long-running chat show, the host revealed that she "can only feel maybe five percent of my feet" as a result of her ongoing struggle with Lymphedema.

Williams, 57, did however note in a TMZ Live interview Wednesday that she can stand up independently and does not currently require a wheelchair.

Unsurprisingly, Williams has found a way to be enterprising not in spite of but because of her health battle, floating a new business idea: sneakers that would cater to the swollen feet caused by Lymphedema, which is is caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system.

Williams, however, didn't further elaborate on what her footwear business would entail.

Williams, who made a name for herself in radio, shared more detail about her plan to return to being booked and busy via another audio medium.

"I've got enough money to do something else, and what I've never done — podcast," she told TMZ. "Which, by the way, podcasts, everyone has. But when you're famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show."

Williams also pointed to the flexibility of a podcast, including the potential to take a future show international: "Where will I go? I'm not sure. Europe? To France? Wherever I want to go," she said.

On June 17, guest host Sherri Shepherd closed out the series on Williams' behalf since the host had been unable to return for much of her final season due to her health problems.

"You have to say, there is nobody like Wendy Williams," said Shepherd, 55, on the series' last broadcast. "From her days on the radio, to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media."

Before the show appeared to be coming to its end, Williams had been adamant about returning to host when she was able.

"[My] health is very well. And I've actually had a few appointments," she told Good Morning America in March. "You know, I'm 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old."