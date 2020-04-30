Wendy Williams on Dating Post-Coronavirus: No 'Kissing' and 'No Sex on the First Date'

The talk-show host says while she doesn't "mind" online dating, she's not interested in doing that during the pandemic

Wendy Williams is flying solo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez, the talk-show host, who finalized her divorce from her longtime husband Kevin Hunter in January, opened up about what life is like as she hunkers down in her New York City apartment.

"I'm a homebody, so I like being here. I have a beautiful surrounding, it's just me and my two cats," she said, adding that she's been "doing a lot of crafting" and watching TV. "I like my own company and I don't mind this, but I don't like being told. I'm very frightened about what's going to happen once we step out of the house. I think people are going to go back to normal times, and I won't. I'm not shaking hands anymore. I'm not kissing on the first date. There will be no sex on the first date, like the old days!"

"I'm just saying, I'm a single woman now, so there's certain things that you won't be able to do. When I go out to eat, nobody is putting their fork in my plate," she added with a grimace.

As for whether she's been online dating?

"No, no, no," she said. "I don't mind online dating, but that's not where I'm going for the pandemic. ... People are lying about who they are, what they do. There are a lot of people who are digging into themselves and finding out their best selves and then there are a lot of people who are, well, kind of losing it."

But it doesn't appear Williams has completely hit pause on her dating life. Later in the interview, after Lopez asked about the most romantic gesture done for her during quarantine, Williams said "diamonds" with a sly smile, but she didn't elaborate further.

Her divorce from Hunter, her husband of over 20 years, came after he fathered a child with his mistress. Since the split, Williams, 55, has also cut ties with her ex professionally: He was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and Williams dissolved The Hunter Foundation — the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

Reflecting on her live, nationally syndicated show's renewal through the 2021-22 season, Williams admitted to Lopez that she "didn't think it would last this long."

"There was so much criticism, and there still is ... but now, though, with another weight lifted off of me, it feels really good driving the boat without, you know," she said, eyebrows raised, seemingly referencing Hunter.

Still, that doesn't mean she's completely healed from the split.

"A lot of the single girls treat me like I'm a superhero with a cape regarding being single. And I'm like, 'No girls, I'm a mess, just like you,'" she said. "I was involved for 25 years and now I'm a 55-year-old woman and my station in life is a lot different than it was 25 years ago. I have more options, more opportunity, and I'm more assured of myself — the woman I am, where I want to go, and who I would like to be with."

In the meantime, she's busy producing Wendy @ Home, a shorter version of her talk show that she films inside her house amid the pandemic.

"I had to be convinced, because I always felt that I gave so much of myself for the last 11 seasons, on the actual show, that the only private spot that I really do have is my home. So this really felt like something weird to me," she said. "But once production convinced me, I said, 'Oh my gosh. I don't mind it.' As long as I only have one corner — we're not going on a tour. Just this one corner, and it shows just enough. This is the real me."