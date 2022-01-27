Wendy Williams' Talk Show Announces Guest Host Lineup for February amid Her Extended Absence

The new slate will begin and end with Rappaport, who will conclude his second round of guest hosting duties on March 4. Fat Joe, 51, and Remy Ma, 41, will co-host through Feb. 7 - 11, Smith, 55, and Terrence J, 39, will team up between Feb. 14 - 18 and Shepherd, 54, will return between Feb. 21 - 25.

Last fall, the premiere was first pushed back to Oct. 4 after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 while experiencing complications tied to Graves' disease. The series return date was delayed once more to Oct. 18 despite Williams, 57, recovering from COVID-19, though she was still facing other health concerns.

"Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis," the show said in a statement at the time. "She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."