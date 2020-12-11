The talk show host confirmed her mom's death on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week

Wendy Williams Taking Time Off from Her Show to 'Be with Her Family' After Her Mother's Death

Wendy Williams is taking some time off to be with her family after the death of her mother, Shirley Williams.

Williams will not record new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show next week, a spokesperson for the show announced in a statement.

"Next week, The Wendy Williams Show will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time," said the spokesperson. "The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family."

Williams confirmed her mom's death on Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, saying Shirley died "beautifully and peacefully" while surrounded by "love."

"My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago," said Williams, 56. "You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she will always be here."

She added her mother passed away "beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love," saying, "She didn't suffer, not one bit."

The Wendy Williams Show is currently in its twelfth season.

The hit morning talk show returned to filming in-studio in September, with a limited crew and a socially-distanced audience in order to abide by health guidelines in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Williams took time off from her show due to health concerns surrounding her Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that leads to an overactive thyroid gland.

"Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue," a rep for the show told PEOPLE in May. "In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows."