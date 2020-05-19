"In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off," a spokesperson for the Wendy Williams Show tells PEOPLE

Wendy Williams Taking Hiatus from Her Show as She Deals 'with Symptoms from Her Graves' Disease'

Wendy Williams is taking time off from her self-titled talk show due to health concerns surrounding her Graves' disease.

A spokesperson for the Wendy Williams Show tells PEOPLE that "Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."

"In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment," the rep says. "We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows."

It is not immediately clear when Williams, 55, will return to the show. Variety first reported the news of her hiatus.

Williams, who has previously taken a hiatus from her show due to her health, opened up to PEOPLE about the disease in 2018, explaining that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism 19 years prior, but was feeling much better after taking some time for herself.

“I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it,” said Williams at the time.

“It came from me neglecting my six month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don’t necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago,” she added.

Although Williams explained that her health situation “was pretty bad” before she took a hiatus from the show, she hadn’t necessarily thought her symptoms had anything to do with her thyroid, adding that she thought her mood swings were being caused by her menopause.

“With the menopause I wasn’t pointing a finger to any particular thing. I was just feeling like ‘All right, well I’m 53 and this is I guess how it’s supposed to be,’ ” she added.

“Even in October when I passed out on Halloween, that particular day when the EMTs got there I had high blood pressure, which I never have high blood pressure,” she continued.

“I love doing the show, but I love me more. So I’m going to take care of me, so I can be there for them,” she added.

Williams first took a hiatus from her show in February 2018 and returned that March. The following year in January, Williams took an extended six-week leave of absence after fracturing her shoulder.

When Williams returned to her show in March 2019, she revealed she had been quietly focusing on her sobriety.

She added that (her now ex-husband) Kevin Hunter was the only person who knew she was seeking treatment.

Williams and Hunter, who share 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. together, have since split. Williams confirmed in January that she and Hunter are "fully divorced."