Wendy Williams Speaks Out After Fans Express Concern over On-Air Behavior: 'I'm Not Perfect'

The host said that while every show is "not perfect," she still loves entertaining her fans

Wendy Williams is thanking her fans for sticking by her side.

The 56-year-old opened Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show with a candid message to her viewers.

"I always say I love you for watching because I really, really do," she said. "You know, I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you. I appreciate you watching, but it's, you know, even after all of these years, it's still work. You know, an effort put in for the hour that I'm out here with you."

Williams said that while every show is "not perfect," she still loves entertaining her fans after 12 seasons.

"I'm not a perfectionist, I'm not perfect," she said. "But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us and I love entertaining you, you know? It's not easy. It is not easy. You're a tough crowd."

Image zoom Wendy Williams THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW

While Williams did not give a reason for her message, it came just days after she sparked concern among her fans when she mispronounced Adele's name and took several long pauses during a show last week.

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The incident also drew attention from her former DJ, DJ Boof, who appeared to criticize the talk show host on social media.

According to a screenshot captured by the Instagram account @thejasminebrand, Boof replied after one social media user commented urging Williams to "seriously get help," and another alleged Williams doesn't listen to her team, suggesting it's "probably why DJBouf [sic] left the show."

"Yup exactly and it will all come out," Boof replied, according to the screenshot. "Y'all have no idea what's really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don't wanna lose their jobs...this is going to play out bad...I feel sorry for the workers and victims. Have a blessed day."

Earlier this year, Williams took time off from her show due to health concerns surrounding her Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that leads to an overactive thyroid gland.

"Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue," a rep for the show told PEOPLE in May. "In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows."