Wendy Williams Speaks Out About the Fate of Her Namesake Show: 'It's Been a Challenging Time'

Wendy Williams is speaking out after it was confirmed that her syndicated talk show is coming to an end for now amid her ongoing health issues.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the 57-year-old's rep, Howard Bragman, said Williams "understands" why recent decisions were made.

"It's been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time," Bragman said.

"She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can't go to the marketplace and sell a show that's the 'Maybe Wendy Show,'" he continued. "She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."

Williams' health issues have prevented her from performing her normal hosting duties on The Wendy Williams Show's 13th season. She recovered from a breakthrough COVID-19 case but has continued to suffer from complications tied to her Graves' disease battle.

The season was delayed twice before Leah Remini stepped in as guest host during the show's October 2021 premiere week.

Shepherd, 54, was also tapped to keep the show going alongside Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer and more stars. But Shepherd managed to drum up season-high ratings when she first took over in November.

On Monday, it was announced that Shepherd landed her own talk show, Sherri. The series will inherit the timeslot currently filled by The Wendy Williams Show and debut this fall.

"OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall," she said in a statement. "I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love … pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy."

Added Shepherd, "I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey."