Has Wendy Williams found a new beau?

On Thursday, the TV personality sparked romance rumors when she posted a photo on Instagram showing her cozying up to Mike Esterman.

"Mike & I are having fun!! I'm glad he's a REAL gentleman," she captioned the post. "But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself."

Also on Thursday, the pair were spotted leaving the CORE Club in New York together. Williams, 56, donned a floor-length, fur-lined coat with heavy winter boots for the occasion, while Esterman, 55, wore slacks paired with a navy blue sport coat. Both wore face masks to protect against COVID-19.

Esterman and a rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Williams' fans first met Esterman when he won a game, "Date Wendy," on her titular talk show last month. Williams questioned her three finalists during the Feb. 26 episode, one of whom was Esterman.

When Esterman was virtually introduced to Williams, the presenter said he "works in real estate and home improvement."

The pair chatted virtually about their ideal date (a boxing match) and favorite foods (crabs from Esterman's native Maryland) before she asked, "Why are you the one for me?"

"It seems like we have a lot in common," he replied. "I'm a guy that loves to have fun and you seem like the same type of fun person that I would love to get to know, and if you're feeling the fever I've got a prescription."

And with that, Esterman won the top spot, much to his surprise.

"No way! You serious? I get the chance to meet Wendy in person?" he said, continuing to charm the star. "By the way, it's a beautiful dress you got there and I'm not just saying that."

After making her decision, Williams explained that she chose Esterman because the two are "age appropriate, and he's got jokes and I like your shirt."