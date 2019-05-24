Wendy Williams and Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Step Out After He Was Arrested for Assaulting His Father

No one can rain on Wendy Williams‘ parade.

Just days after the arrest of her 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., Williams stepped out in rainy Washington, D.C., on Thursday, heading to a gala event. Kevin Jr. accompanied his mom.

Williams held her son’s hand, showing her support for Kevin Jr., who was arrested in New Jersey following a physical altercation with his father Kevin Hunter on Tuesday.

Wendy Williams and son Kevin Hunter JrOn Tuesday, Kevin Jr. was charged with simple assault, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey confirmed to PEOPLE. The spokeswoman said the incident took place at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday night in West Orange. Kevin Jr. was not taken to the county jail, and was processed and released by West Orange Police Department the same evening.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” Hunter said in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday. “Things are not always how they appear.”

Kevin Jr. and Williams have not commented on the arrest. Representatives for the family members have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The altercation took place in a store parking lot when father and son got into an argument about Williams’ and Hunter’s divorce, according to TMZ. When the fight escalated, Hunter put Kevin Jr. into a headlock, and Kevin Jr. reportedly responded by punching his father in the face.

Hunter was trying to calm his son down, and prevent the incident from escalating further by putting Kevin Jr. in a headlock, a source with knowledge of the incident previously told PEOPLE.

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The talk show host filed for divorce in April, amid reports that Hunter allegedly fathered a child with another woman. The couple has been married for more than 20 years.

“The split is definitely due to Kevin’s ongoing infidelity and that his mistress recently welcomed their child,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Wendy had hired a private investigator and confronted him. He confessed to everything three weeks ago.”

“All of the recent drama put a huge strain on Wendy and caused her to struggle with her sobriety as she did everything she could to try and save their marriage,” the insider continued. “The decision to split was terribly hard for her, but she’s regaining her health. She decided she needed to finally put herself first.”

In April, Hunter told PEOPLE that he was “not proud of my recent actions” and apologized “to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said.