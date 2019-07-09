Charges Against Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Jr. Dropped After He Allegedly Assaulted His Father

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. is free of the assault charges against him after an alleged physical altercation occurred with his dad, Kevin Hunter Sr.

The simple assault case was dropped against the 18-year-old on Tuesday, his attorney Raymond Hamlin told E! News. Kevin Jr. had pleaded not guilty to the crime on June 25 in a New Jersey courtroom.

“The police were not witnesses to what happened and they came onto the scene after the fact,” Hamlin told the outlet. “If you don’t have a first-hand historian you can’t prosecute and the father never wanted to prosecute his own son. They have reconciled since. Things happen in families at times, unfortunately, but they are good now.”

The attorney also stated that Hunter appeared at the New Jersey courtroom on Tuesday alongside his son when the charges were dropped.

“They came in together and left today,” he added. “They were laughing and joking around with each other.”

Both Williams’ and Hunter’s reps had no comment.

The alleged incident between Williams’ estranged husband and their teenage son took place on May 21 at 9:50 p.m., a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Kevin Jr. was charged with simple assault, according to the spokeswoman, following an altercation in West Orange. He was processed and released by West Orange Police Department the same evening and was not taken to county jail.

TMZ reported that the father and son got into a physical altercation that resulted in the cops being called.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” Hunter said in a statement to TMZ. “Things are not always how they appear.”

According to the outlet, Williams dropped Kevin Jr. off at her house, not knowing Hunter was there. Though she planned to return shortly, Kevin Jr. and Hunter reportedly ended up making a quick trip to a nearby store in the meantime.

While standing in the parking lot of the store, the two reportedly got into a verbal altercation about his divorce from Williams. Hunter claimed Williams was attempting to “brainwash” their son, reported TMZ.

The fight quickly escalated, with Hunter allegedly putting his son in a headlock. Kevin Jr. allegedly fought back by punching his father in the face.

A source with knowledge of the incident told PEOPLE that Hunter was trying to calm his son down and keep the situation from escalating by placing him in the headlock.

Williams, 54, filed for divorce from Hunter in April. Their separation came amid the news that he had allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. Hunter broke his silence on the split in a statement to PEOPLE, addressing the cheating scandal and admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

The former couple has “had zero contact” since then, according to a source, and Williams “has nothing to say to him.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Williams has “actually been in really good spirits” since calling it quits with Hunter and has been throwing herself into her work.

During her talk show on Monday, Williams revealed that she was dating again, after she was linked to a 27-year-old convicted felon.

“It helps that he’s a doctor,” she hinted of her new mystery man as the audience began cheering wildly. “I am not going to say one more word. You’re not going to blow this for me.

“But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s,” she added. “And yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering.”