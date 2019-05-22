Wendy Williams‘ son was arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his father.

A spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that an incident took place at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday night in West Orange.

Kevin Hunter Jr. was charged with simple assault, according to the spokeswoman, following an altercation in West Orange. He was processed and released by West Orange Police Department the same evening and was not taken to county jail.

Earlier Wednesday, TMZ reported that Williams’ estranged husband Kevin Hunter and Kevin Jr. got into a physical altercation that resulted in the cops being called.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” Hunter said in a statement to TMZ. “Things are not always how they appear.”

According to the outlet, Williams, 54, dropped the 18-year-old off at her house, not knowing Hunter was there. Though she planned to return shortly, Kevin Jr. and Hunter reportedly ended up making a quick trip to a nearby store in the meantime.

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams and son Kevin Hunter Jr. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

While standing in the parking lot of the store, the two reportedly got into a verbal altercation about his divorce from Williams. Hunter claimed Williams was attempting to “brainwash” their son, reports TMZ.

The fight quickly escalated, with Hunter reportedly putting his son in a headlock. Kevin Jr. reportedly fought back by punching his father in the face.

A source with knowledge of the incident tells PEOPLE that Hunter was trying to calm his son down and keep the situation from escalating by placing him in the headlock.

Though Hunter told TMZ he did not plan to press charges against his son, police told the outlet they were investigating “an incident” between the pair.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April. Their separation came amid the news that he had allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. Hunter broke his silence on the split in a statement to PEOPLE, addressing the cheating scandal and admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

According to a source, they’ve “had zero contact” since then, and Williams “has nothing to say to him.”

TMZ first reported the news of Kevin Jr.’s arrest.