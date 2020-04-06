Wendy Williams Slams NeNe Leakes for 'Ambush' Phone Call: 'I Don't Need that Kind of Attention'

Image zoom Manny Carabel/Getty; Gary Gershoff/Getty

Wendy Williams had some harsh words for NeNe Leakes on Monday.

In the Hot Topics segment of her self-titled talk show — which returned to the airways for the first time since March 12 — Williams dug into the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Her issue? Leakes unexpectedly called her on Friday night and attempted to FaceTime her for a chat on her Instagram Live stream.

“You know I don’t have face or time for FaceTime, period,” Williams said. “If I don’t do it for my own parents of the show, why would I be doing it for someone over there. I like NeNe, but she’s still an over-there person to me!”

Leakes had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. She had been live on Instagram on Friday, FaceTiming with friends on her phone after a scheduled appearance with former RHOA costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann needed to be postponed due to technical difficulties.

When Leakes called, Williams said she was watching the news before bed. Though Williams had appeared on RHOA earlier this season in a speakerphone chat with Leakes, she said she had no intention to be put on display that way again.

“Honestly, here’s where the ambush comes in. She said, ‘Wendy, look’ — she was in hair and makeup and wardrobe with all her people — she said, ‘We filming and I want you to be on the speaker.’ I said, ‘NeNe, I did that for you one time.’ Remember my appearance? One time!”

“I made it very clear, I am not a Housewife,” Williams stressed. “Sorry, my career is a bit … different … than being a Housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention.”

“Like, I know I make this look easy and I know I have my ratchet ways, but the fact is I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons,” Williams added. “It’s a full motion picture behind the scenes. I’m not slumming for being some add on out the suitcase for some Housewife. And yeah, for me, that is slumming. For where I am.”

Williams said she hung up on Leakes, and has yet to speak with her since.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t want to do anything,” Williams said. “People has said to me before, ‘Watch NeNe’ and I said, ‘Why? We’re just two girlfriends hanging out.’ But I do feel ambushed.”

“Here’s protocol: when you call someone and you want them to participate in something, you call them off speaker in the other room first. ‘Wendy, I want to record with you, do you think you could?’ And I still would have said, ‘No NeNe, I’m not a Housewife,’ ” Williams said.

This isn’t the first time that Williams and Leakes have been at odds.

The two weren’t friends for years, only making up and building a relationship last summer.

“‘Why are we fighting?‘ ” Williams recalled wondering during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in September. “I called her up and was like, ‘Look, I don’t know what your problem is with me, or me with you, but where are you now? Let’s have dinner.’ And it was such an easy … such a good conversation.”

Since then, they’ve spent time together whenever Leakes visits New York City. They last had lunch and a group shopping trip in early March.

But they’ve hit some bumps, like in January, when Williams claimed on her talk show that Leakes was quitting RHOA and keeping a giant “secret” from the public.

Leakes responded in her own YouTube video, insisting that she was not walking away from the hit Bravo series that catapulted her to fame — and knocking Williams for jumping to conclusions.

“That was a private conversations and it should have stayed private,” Leakes told PEOPLE in March. “Honestly, I did text her, ‘I quit.’ And she just went right on the show and said, ‘She quit Housewives.’ She don’t know if I quit drinking, quit wearing wigs, quit sleeping with Gregg, the only words I texted her was ‘I quit!’ ”

Luckily for Williams, Leakes had a good sense of humor about it.

“Wendy is so funny,” Leakes said. “I called her and Wendy, now let me tell you, she knew immediately she had f—ed up. She was like, ‘Um … what do I need to do? Do I need to call [Andy Cohen]? Do I need to meet you at a restaurant with the camera? I will come on the show to fix this! Are you upset? Please don’t be upset with me!’ I said, ‘First of all, I’m not mad with you,’ and she said, ‘Okay, good, okay girl’ and changed the subject so fast. Like it never happened.”

“We have fun together,” Leakes added. “Wendy, that’s my girl. She just gets me.”