Wendy Williams Slammed After Saying Gay Men Should 'Stop Wearing Our Skirts and Our Heels'

Wendy Williams is coming under fire for some controversial comments she made about the LGTBTQ community on Thursday’s episode of her self-titled talk show.

During her popular Hot Topics segment, Williams asked who in her audience would be going out for Galentine’s Day, the unofficial holiday sparked by Parks & Recreation centered around women celebrating the other women in their lives.

Noticing that a few man in the crowd were applauding, Williams spoke out.

“If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part,” she said.

“I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days,” Williams added. “You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” she continued, referencing the trend of gender fluid fashion, made popular by stars like Billy Porter. “Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?”

“Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are,” Williams said. “No matter how gay.” A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment

Her comments were met with a round of applause from the audience — but a slew of negative remarks online from viewers watching at home.

“Really?” one critic asked. “What sort of ignorance is coming out of your mouth regarding gay men wanting to be women!! Really Wendy?”

“That was really uncalled for,” another said. “Gay men do not want to be women.”

“You’re not the decider of who can be a woman,” someone else wrote. “Every person gets to decide who they are.”

While many were upset with Williams, some supported her.

“Thank you for saying what we as women want to scream everyday,” one woman wrote. “Let us have something.”

Later in the broadcast, Williams said she stands by everything she says on her show.

“I tell you every day, and I mean this and I’m going to keep drilling it in your mind: It is so scary coming out here and sitting here by myself with my loose mouth and my slick humor,” Williams said. “And, you know, I’m by myself. I can’t blame anybody but me.”

“I say it and I mean it,” she added.

