Wendy Williams Facing 'Serious' Health Complications as Show Taps Guest Hosts Ahead of Premiere

"It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties," The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement Tuesday

Wendy Williams' return to television has been delayed once more.

Amid Williams' ongoing health issues, her namesake talk show will return for season 13 on Monday without her, the syndicated series announced in a statement posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly," the statement read. "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."

"Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority," the statement continued. "As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy's privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers."

wendy williams Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 13 premiere, originally set for Sept. 20, was pushed to Oct. 4 after Williams, 57, tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other health struggles.

It was then pushed back for a second time to Oct. 18, with the show announcing late last month that Williams had recovered from COVID but was still dealing with additional health issues.

Williams last took time off from her talk show in May 2020 due to health concerns surrounding her battle with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that results in an overactive thyroid gland.

Addressing her experience with the immune system disorder in 2018, Williams told PEOPLE she had been diagnosed with it 19 years prior.

"I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," she said. "It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both."