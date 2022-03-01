Wendy Williams Show: Sherri Shepherd and More to Guest Host in March After News of Series Ending

A new lineup of guest hosts was announced for The Wendy Williams Show after news of the series' end was made public.

Most of the hosts are returning, like Whitley, Remy Ma and Fat Joe, who have previously guest-hosted in Williams' absence. Shepherd, too, has been a staple on the series — even landing her own daytime talk show to take over The Wendy Williams Show's FOX time slot this fall.

News of Wendy Williams' show ending comes after the longtime host stepped back from the series while dealing with ongoing health struggles. A rep for Williams previously said she'll have an invitation to return to TV should her health improve.

"She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time," Williams' rep, Howard Bragman, said in a previous statement.

Shepherd, a former co-host of The View, will launch her own series, Sherri, this September. In announcing the new series, Shepherd expressed gratitude for Williams' show, saying "no one can replace the queen."

"In September, I am debuting my own talk show, Sherri!" Shepherd announced while guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show last week. "I am so excited because when I started in this business I have always wanted to do a talk show, even before I joined The View in 2007."