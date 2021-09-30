Wendy Williams Show Delays Season 13 Premiere Again, Host 'Not Ready to Return' amid Health Issues

The show's season 13 premiere was first delayed earlier this month after Wendy Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19

Wendy Williams has again postponed the return of The Wendy Williams Show amid "ongoing medical issues."

On Thursday, the show announced plans to push the season 13 premiere date from Oct. 4 to Oct. 18, saying Williams is "still not ready to return to work" as she remains "under a doctor's care."

"Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4," reads a statement posted on Instagram. "She has been and continues to be under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18."

The season 13 premiere, originally set for Sept. 20, was pushed to Oct. 4 after Williams, 57, tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other ongoing health issues.

According to the show, Williams has since recovered from COVID but is still dealing with additional health struggles.

"Her breakthrough covid case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues," the statement concluded.

News of the newly delayed premiere date comes just two days after the show re-confirmed an Oct. 4 return date.

Earlier this month, Williams' team announced that she was canceling her upcoming public appearances due to "ongoing health issues."

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," the show said in a statement. "She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

In May 2020, the TV personality took time off from her talk show due to health concerns surrounding her Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that leads to an overactive thyroid gland. A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show told PEOPLE at the time that the star had been "dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."

In 2018, she opened up to PEOPLE about the immune system disorder, explaining that she was diagnosed with it — and hyperthyroidism — 19 years prior.

"I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," she said at the time. "It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both."