The Wendy Williams Show: 4 More Guest Hosts Announced as Wendy Williams Navigates Health Issues

A variety of guest hosts will continue helming The Wendy Williams Show through Nov. 19 as Wendy Williams faces ongoing health issues.

On Wednesday, the talk show announced that actor Michael Rapaport will guest host the week of Nov. 8. "I'm very excited to fill in for Wendy and I'm looking forward to a great week of excellent shows," he said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The following week will kick off with an all-new hot talk panel on Nov. 15. Then, actor and comedian Bill Bellamy will take the reins on Nov. 16 and 17. "I have always loved being a guest on my friend Wendy's show!" he said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be here for her and I look forward to working with her amazing team."

Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos finish out the new lineup, co-hosting on Nov. 18 and 19.

Wendy Williams Guest Hosts Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos | Credit: Brad Barket/Getty; Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic; Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Steven Ferdman/Getty

Previous guest hosts included Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Michael Yo, who kicked off season 13 as a panel. Leah Remini then hosted for the rest of the premiere week last month, and Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd took on the subsequent weeks.

"It is completely surreal to be here. I just want to say thank you to Wendy for letting me guest host. What an honor," Cummings, 39, said during her first day as host.

"Nobody could ever replace you," she continued. "We all miss you, we wish you well, we cannot wait to see you back in your purple chair very, very soon. So we miss you and we love you."

The current season was delayed multiple times due to Williams' health struggles. The premiere, originally set for Sept. 20, was first pushed to Oct. 4 after Williams, 57, tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other health issues.

It was then pushed back for a second time to Oct. 18, with the show announcing in late September that Williams had recovered from COVID but was still dealing with additional health issues.

Ahead of the October start date, the show announced there would be "an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels" during Williams' absence.

Wendy Williams Wendy Williams | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

"Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition," the show said in a statement. "It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."

"Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair," the statement continued. "We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy's privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Williams has long dealt with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that results in an overactive thyroid gland.

She was diagnosed with the immune system disorder over two decades ago, she previously told PEOPLE, and took an extended hiatus from her show in May 2020 due to the condition.