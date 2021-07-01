Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight About Viral 'FartGate' Moment: 'I Didn't Pass Gas'

"It's so disgusting. Like, people are so weird with that," the TV personality said

Wendy Williams is revisiting those pesky "FartGate" allegations from last year.

Speaking to allegations about it being a crew member, Williams said that while that rumor "keeps going around," it's not true.

"It's so disgusting. Like, people are so weird with that," the TV personality, 56, said. "I didn't pass gass."

"Listen: we come back in September [following COVID-19 restrictions], Andy, and we're going to be 100 percent full. Lit," she added.

Wendy Williams Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Asked by Cohen what the news of the full-capacity audience on her series "has to do with the alleged gas passing" incident, Williams admitted that she was "trying to deflect" because the rumors are "so stupid."

Cohen, 53, said that one reason people can "relate to" and "enjoy" Williams is due to her ability to confront "bodily function" mishaps.

"I burp all the time, right there on camera. I sneeze and things like that," Williams said. "But, you know what? That's what people do when they're having regular conversation. And people are like, 'You're an animal.'"

Cohen said that it's "not easy" to avoid accidental bodily functions from happening on-camera, especially since Williams is "sitting there alone and talking for a half an hour straight."

Following an episode of The Wendy Williams Show that aired in January 2020, fans speculated whether Williams passed gas while doing her "Hot Topics" segment. Addressing the viral moment at the start of a subsequent episode, the former radio personality denied experiencing flatulence on air.

Wendy Williams Fartgate Wendy Williams | Credit: The Wendy Williams Show

"I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching, because all I do is talk," she said at the time.

"Let me tell you something right now, okay? I don't lean over like this to release a fart, I'm lean over like this because it's comfortable," she continued. "If I sit [straight up] all the time, it's heavy on my spine. I don't have the back. I'm not trying to get the back. I like to release my hips and lean, you know what I'm saying? … I've been doing this for 11 years on this show!"

Williams said that she would have "made a big deal" had she actually passed gas on-air, noting that she would "have definitely been laughing, because farts are always funny."