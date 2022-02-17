Wendy Williams Gives Update in New Video Posted amid Health Struggles: I'm 'Going Back Stronger'

"I want to be all I can be and get back to New York and get on down with The Wendy Williams Show," Wendy Williams said

Wendy Williams appears to be giving a rare look at her healing journey amid her ongoing health struggles.

In a five-minute-long video posted to her new @therealwendywilliamsonline Instagram account, Williams is shown walking along a Florida beach while speaking to her son Kevin Hunter Jr., who filmed the footage. Williams said she visits Florida often because her "real family" is there, though her mother — who she mentioned in the clip — died in December 2020.

While it is unclear when this video was actually shot — Williams references her deceased mother in the present and misrepresents her own age throughout — a publicist who says they are acting as Williams' rep told Page Six the clip was filmed Wednesday and that the television star misspoke.

In the video, Kevin, 21, said the TV icon is "taking a break from everything," to which she clarified it's only "a break from New York."

"New York is fast-paced, which I love," said Williams, whose talk show films in New York City. "I love [it] here in Florida as much as I do New York, but they are two very different things and people. But New York is my heart and Florida is a beautiful place — beautiful, regular. Sometimes weird in a good way. Aren't we all, weird in a good way?"

At one point, Kevin asked about the rumors surrounding Williams' health issues. He said, "A lot of people have been wondering what you've been up to and they've been saying [sic] their prayers out and everything. What do you have to say to those people who think you're up to whatever it is?"

"Excuse me, I am going back stronger. At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people," Williams said, though she turned 57 in July.

"I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there, you know?" she continued. "So you've got to eat the right food."

After going on to discuss her preference for eating vegan and vegetarian food at length, Williams added: "I want to be all I can be and get back to New York and get on down with The Wendy Williams Show."

Another video posted to Williams' new account showed her walking along the beach. The brief clip was set to the tune of "Glorious" by Macklemore and Skylar Grey.

Williams' ongoing health issues previously delayed the start of her namesake talk show's 13th season.

At the time, she had tested positive with a breakthrough COVID-19 case amid ongoing health complications tied to her Graves' disease battle. She later recovered from the virus but was still battling other health issues.

Recently, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE that Williams "won't be returning to the show for the rest of this season."

"Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves' disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time," the source said.

"But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false," the insider added. "Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing."

TMZ reported that Shepherd, 54, will become the show's "permanent guest host," though a rep for the star later told PEOPLE she's "thrilled to be invited back to guest host the Wendy Williams Show the week of February 21st" and had "no comment on these rumors."

Aside from her health, Williams has also been in a legal battle with her bank, Wells Fargo. The TV personality claimed in a letter to the court, which was obtained by PEOPLE, that Wells Fargo has "denied [her] any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements" for more than two weeks. Per the filings, the bank took action based on the advice of Williams' former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, that she "was of unsound mind."

In the bank's own filings to the court, they said they froze Williams' funds because "Wells Fargo has strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." It wasn't specified who or what was exploiting or influencing Williams, however.