Wendy Williams Says She Wants 'Access' to Her Money amid Battle with Her Bank: 'This Is Not Right'

Wendy Williams is taking matters into her own hands.

In a video posted on Instagram Wednesday, the 57-year-old TV personality opened up about the ongoing legal she's facing with her bank, Wells Fargo.

"I'm tired of everyone speaking as if they're me in this scenario," she captioned the nearly four-minute clip. "It's time I let all of my 💕 loving 💕 supporters know what's really been going on with Wendy 😉😊."

In the clip, Williams requested that her funds be released after Wells Fargo blocked her from accessing her account.

"My thing is that I've been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money," said Williams, referencing her former financial advisor who is allegedly behind Wells Fargo's action. "I want my money. This is not fair."

Williams claimed that Schiller and Wells Fargo have a "guardianship petition about keeping [her] away from [her] money."

"This is not right and you know, this is not fair. And this guy named Bernie Young, I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me," she added. "That was done with my American Express card. Bernie Young, you're no good. And this is not fair at all."

Schiller and Wells Fargo declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE. Young did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Continuing on, Williams alleged that a former doctor had medical information on her that she never received and was instead sent to Schiller. The talk show host said she's since fired the medical professional.

"Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me," she added. "This is not right and certainly, this is not fair."

Williams then claimed the New York court system is "being weird" to her because of this, despite not having sufficient "evidence" to do so. "They took all this information and continued with what's going on with me based on what Wells Fargo is doing," she added.

Concluding her video, Williams directed her attention to Schiller, Young and Wells Fargo as she said: "Please let me have access to my money. This is not right and again, this is not fair."

In court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE and filed by Williams, she stated she's prohibited from accessing "several million dollars" from her account because she's "of unsound mind." Wells Fargo, in turn, has requested a guardian for her property.

Wendy Williams Wendy Williams | Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

"They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don't want that," she recently said on Good Morning America. "I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don't lie, I don't cheat and I don't steal. I am an honest, hard-working person."

Amid the legal battle, Williams has had an extended hiatus namesake program, The Wendy Williams Show. Her ongoing health issues had initially kept her from the series, resulting in stars including Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings and Jerry Springer have appeared as guest hosts.

Sherri Shepherd quickly became a fan-favorite among the pack and scored season-high ratings when she initially stepped in last November. Recently, it announced that the 54-year-old will have her own eponymous talk show, Sherri. It will take over Williams' current time slot as her long-running show concludes after more than a decade on-air.