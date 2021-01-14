The TV personality filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter in April 2019

Wendy Williams Says She Still Talks to Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter: ‘He Calls from Time to Time’

Nearly two years after she filed for divorce, Wendy Williams is still in touch with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

"He calls from time to time… I don't block his number though, he's my son's father," she told Extra's Billy Bush Thursday, adding that Hunter "came to my mother's funeral" late last year.

Williams divorced Hunter in April 2019 after over two decades of marriage. The pair share a child, 20-year-old Kevin Jr.

The couple's split unfolded after Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. He broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, admitting he was "not proud of my recent actions."

Image zoom Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter and Kevin Jr. in 2017 | Credit: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Their relationship is covered in Williams' upcoming biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, as well as in the documentary set to air directly following the movie, titled Wendy Williams: What a Mess. Both premiere Saturday, Jan. 30 on Lifetime.

In the film, Hunter is played by P-Valley's Morocco Omari who stars opposite Ciera Payton as Williams. In addition to chronicling her relationship with Hunter, it will showcase Williams' rise to fame in the entertainment industry, her substance abuse issues and her sexual assault story.

Earlier this week, Williams, 56, told PEOPLE "it wasn't tough at all" looking back on her life for the movie.

"The life that I'm living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that. I don't regret meeting Kevin, I don't regret falling in love, I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married," the TV personality said during a Tuesday panel promoting the movie.

"I like who I am, so I have no regrets," Williams added.