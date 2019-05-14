Wendy Williams Is Dating After Divorce from Kevin Hunter: 'I Am Rediscovering My Love of Men'

One month after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams is happily ready for the next stage of her life.

Williams, 54, told her live audience on the The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday that despite her very public separation, she is enjoying life as a single woman following 21 years of marriage.

“I am working on my divorce pleasantly,” she told the audience. “I am a single woman, running around New York. I go out a lot, I’m a good time girl I like to have fun.”

Williams’ honesty garnered huge applause from the crowd. She also gave an update on her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 18, for the first time since the split.

“We do have our son, and he is away in college, and he’s home from college break, he sees me, he sees his dad,” she said.

Previously residing in her New Jersey home with Hunter, 46, and then a sober house, Williams described her new home as the “ultimate bachelorette pad high atop everything.”

“I have a really good view and I am reclaiming my life,” she continued.

Williams, who had shied away from discussing her deteriorating marriage on her talk show, brought the topic front and center after photos surfaced over the weekend of her with a man. However, she said he was only a member of her security team, and that she is currently single.

“I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men,” she told the audience. “I do date and I date pretty often.”

Williams and Hunter’s separation came amid the news that he had allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. Hunter broke his silence on the split in a statement to PEOPLE, addressing the cheating scandal and admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

According to a source, they’ve “had zero contact” since then, and Williams “has nothing to say to him.”

Williams has also cut ties with Hunter professionally: He was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show.