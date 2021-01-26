Wendy Williams Says Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Was a 'Serial' Cheater During Their Marriage

Wendy Williams is looking back on what she describes as her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's extramarital tendencies.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the talk show host said her ex was a "serial" cheater and claimed she knew about his affairs "almost since the beginning" of their 25-year relationship.

"We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years," she said. "I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years."

"And that has nothing to do with him having this baby, or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage," she continued. "I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat."

Hunter could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. He has not publicly acknowledged engaging in affairs or fathering a child outside of wedlock, but broke his silence in a statement to PEOPLE after the divorce filing, admitting he was "not proud" of his actions. "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs," he said at the time, adding that he would continue to "fully support" Williams.

Williams, who shares 20-year-old son Kevin Jr. with Hunter, said on The Jess Cagle Show she believed her former husband used his money to "wine and dine" his other partners.

"The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became — he used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs," she said. "This girl wasn't the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby."

Hunter and Williams' relationship is a focal point of the star's upcoming Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, as well as the documentary set to air directly following the film premiere on Saturday.

During an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, Williams noted that the documentary in particular is a "must-see."

"This is my story — it's my factual story," she said. "The movie is a must-see, but those are actors and we could only fit two hours of my life in there. The documentary is real people who have actually lived my experience with me, whether it's been through observation or through actually knowing me, being around me, doing stuff with me."

While promoting the Lifetime projects during a panel earlier this month, Williams said that "it wasn't tough at all" looking back on her life for the movie.

"The life that I'm living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that," she told PEOPLE. "I don't regret meeting Kevin, I don't regret falling in love, I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married."