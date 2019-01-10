Wendy Williams' Return to Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back as She Recovers from Fractured Shoulder

Wendy Williams is returning to her show later than expected.

Variety reports that Williams, who is recovering after fracturing her shoulder last month, will resume taping The Wendy Williams Show on Jan. 21, a week later than the Jan. 14 return date that had been previously announced. (The show has been in reruns since Dec. 24.)

New episodes will still resume on Jan. 14, but with a panel of “Hot Talkers” serving in the host’s absence.

“As she has for the past 10 years, Wendy delivers an incomparable live talk show day in and day out and we want to give her the best opportunity to heal and recover,” said Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of distributor and producer Debmar-Mercury. “Wendy has our complete and unwavering support and we look forward to her return to the iconic purple chair.”

Williams, 54, missed the Dec. 17 taping of her show after suffering a hairline fracture to her right shoulder, though it’s unclear how. She broke the news of her injury to viewers on-air the following day, appearing in a sling.

“I’m on the mend, I don’t need an operation,” she said, joking: “They tell me I’m very healthy… for a person after 50.”

A few days later, the host — who suffers from hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease — prompted concern on social media after she began slurring her speech during an interview with hip hop group The Lox on Dec. 20.

She posted a statement on the show’s Instagram’ account later that day, apologizing for a “less than stellar” show and explaining that she had taken medication to manage her shoulder pain.