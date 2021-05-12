Wendy Williams Pokes Fun at Mike Esterman Split Speculation: 'It Wasn't a Thing'

"The headline is that Mike and I have broken up. Well, I didn't know that Mike and I were together," Wendy Williams said

Wendy Williams is setting the record straight about her relationship status.

Williams addressed reports that she had split from Mike Esterman during Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, clarifying that the two were never officially a couple.

"The headline is that Mike and I have broken up. Well, I didn't know that Mike and I were together," Williams, 56, said. "Mike is in Maryland. Mike works a job, he's a contractor/social influencer, or whatever he has going on. Whatever he does. Mike, he's a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other."

Williams and Esterman were first connected in February and went on a date a few weeks later. While the television host said she was initially hopeful that they could develop a relationship, nothing ever came of the brief courtship.

"I thought that maybe something could happen because we are grown people," she said, before adding that she was disappointed to see Esterman discuss their relationship in the press.

"I didn't say anything because I am that grown. We would have had this discussion way behind the scenes. I am not embarrassed because I'm that grown. But since childish ones, Mike — well no, he's giving quotes! 'I would like Wendy to have someone when she's ready for it' Okay?" she said.

"I'm as available now as I was then," she concluded. "We were never boyfriend and girlfriend, so it wasn't a thing."

Williams' comments come after Esterman told Page Six on Monday that the pair were no longer together. Esterman said that Williams "deserves to be with someone who may have more time," claiming that they were "never an item after 3 dates."

Esterman also told The Sun that "nobody called it a day, there's just no time to meet up."

Williams and Esterman were introduced through a "Date Wendy" segment that aired on her namesake talk show in February. After going out on their first date in March, Esterman told Access Daily that their night together was a success.

"It's all new territory," he said at the time. "Getting to know her, she's very interesting. She showed me her place, on a very professional level. I'm nothing but a gentlemen — there was no sex. It was such a great time."

Esterman also said that he would be open to going on a second date.

"I want to go back to New York, I'd love to get to know her more. I want to do that. She's just funny," he continued. "I gave her a nice gentleman kiss at the end of the night."