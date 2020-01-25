Wendy Williams Says She's Open to Getting Married Again Following Divorce from Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams wants to walk down the aisle again — provided she finds the right man.

“I don’t have a type when I date,” the daytime talk show, who recently finalized her divorce from Kevin Hunter, said during her Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“You know what’s interesting? When you get grown you realize that within five minutes, even the worst guy, you know, visually or size-wise or whatever, if he’s got game, I’m in,” the daytime host, 55, continued. “As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over.”

Asked if Williams had any other qualities she was looking for, she added that any future partners would also have to “treat me with respect.”

“By the way, I’m a wife, not a girlfriend,” she added, before jokingly wiggling her ring-less finger around, quipping: “She’s lonely.”

Image zoom Wendy Williams and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Clarifying that she wasn’t “desperate” for a man, Williams said that she had no qualms about getting married again someday, so long as she also had a “good ole one-page prenup.”

“One paragraph, maybe two sentences: What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine,” she said, before mentioning one other sticking point: “I don’t wanna live with you.”

“You have your place, I have mine. This is a new thing,” she added.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Claims Ex Kevin Hunter’s Had a ‘Double Life’: ‘I Knew a Lot of Things for Years’

During her appearance on the show, Williams also confirmed that she had finalized her divorce, after staying quiet on the subject during Thursday’s episode of her own talk show.

“After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced,” she said. “A door has closed in old life, the new chapter has been so lovely.”

“I’m not mad, you know, it was 25 years I don’t regret,” she added. “But you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives.”

Image zoom Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The exes were married for over two decades before Williams filed for divorce in April 2019. They share son Kevin Jr., 19.

Williams and Hunter are each foregoing alimony and will sell their New Jersey home and share those proceeds, according to court documents obtained by Page Six, which also reported that Hunter will sign over his shares of Wendy Williams Productions to her and that she will get their joint bank account, while he will keep his cars and separate businesses.