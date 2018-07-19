Wendy Williams on Overcoming Her Cocaine Addiction: 'It's a Miracle I Was Able to Stop'

Wendy Williams is opening up about overcoming her cocaine addiction.

The daytime talk show host recently partnered with The Hunter Foundation to launch the “Be Here” National Campaign designed to combat drug addiction and substance abuse in communities.

Williams, 54, sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss the initiative, recalling how her own battle with addiction developed during her days working in radio.

“I was a functioning addict,” she said. “I report to work on time, and I’d walk in and all my co-workers, including my bosses, would know but since I would have my headphones on and walk in the studio and [they] wouldn’t fire me because I was making ratings.”

“A functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized,” she continued. “It’s a miracle I was able to stop.”

Courtesy Wendy Williams Show

RELATED: Wendy Williams’ Tough Road to Fame and Happiness

Williams made a name for herself on New York and Philadelphia radio, paving the way for TV stardom when she launched The Wendy Williams Show in 2008. But she faced hardships in her 20s and 30s, notably a decade-long bout with cocaine.

“Drugs were a demon I had to overcome,” she told PEOPLE in 2014.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays (check local listings).