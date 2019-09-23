Wendy Williams Says Emmys Crowd Who Laughed at Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Was ‘Jealous’

Wendy Williams is keeping people who mock the Kardashians in check.

Williams defended Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner after the two sisters drew laughter from the crowd while presenting at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

“I think the people laughing at them are jealous,” she said on Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “You take your big education, going to drama school and all that other kind of — these girls make more money than the whole building.”

Pointing to the Kardashian’s meteoric rise to fame, Williams suggested that anyone who laughed at them is simply envious of their success.

“People are upset cause you study drama, you want to be an actor and actress, you want to make money, you want to be famous, you want to honor your craft. And all of a sudden this family comes along called the Kardashians, years ago, and they stole everything in terms of fame,” she said. “I don’t mean steal, like bad. In a good way. I think that people are just jealous. You’re jealous. So they laughed at them.”

“Look Kim, Kendall, Kris, and all you all — don’t be mad at them for laughing,” she continued. “People are still trying to kick y’alls back in for doing such big things in such a short period of time with the only thing you have, which is love for one another and the ability to make people follow you on Instagram. That’s it. That’s it.”

Kim and Kendall just got laughed at mid-intro… pic.twitter.com/e0MjUo21Ix — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 23, 2019

Kardashian West and Jenner presented the award for outstanding reality TV series on Sunday night.

“Our family knows first hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves, telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted,” Kardashian West said on stage, causing laughter to break out among the famous audience.

But the sisters did not let that phase them and continued on with their presentation.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently airing its 17th season on E! The show first premiered in October 2007 and the series has blown up across the world with millions of people watching.

While Kardashian West has graced the Emmys red carpet twice before – with then-pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2009 and with her mom Kris Jenner in 2010 – this year marked the first time Jenner has attended TV’s biggest night.